LJUBLJANA Jan 26 Slovenian banks had a combined net profit of 209.6 million euros in the first 11 months of 2015 compared with a loss of 11.1 million in the same period of 2014, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It said banks had managed to reduce the amount of loans whose repayment has been delayed by 90 days or more to 3.7 billion euros in November, accounting for 10.3 percent of all loans which was down from 10.8 percent in October. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke)