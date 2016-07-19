(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 19 The yield on Slovenia's
10-year benchmark bond fell to a 16-month low of
0.813 percent on Tuesday after the EU's top court ruled that
junior creditors and investors need not necessarily suffer
losses before a bank is rescued.
The yield fell from 0.850 percent on Monday and at 1003 GMT
stood at its lowest level since March 17, 2015, according to
Reuters data. Analysts said the yield was likely to fall further
in coming days as the ruling indicates that the state will not
have to compensate bailed-in bondholders in state-owned banks.
However, the final decision on whether Slovenia will need to
repay bailed-in bondholders will be reached by the Slovenian
Constitutional Court and is expected by the end of the year.
In 2013, the previous government had to pour more than 3
billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent
them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans. During the
bank overhaul, the owners of subordinated bonds in six rescued
banks lost almost 600 million euros.
"With the ruling, the EU Court confirmed that the bail-in
instrument ... was used in line with EU legislation," said the
Bank of Slovenia, the central bank, which oversaw the 2013 bank
overhaul.
"With extraordinary measures ... the government prevented
banks' bankruptcy and ensured the stabilisation of the financial
system of the Republic of Slovenia," it added.
Analysts said the yield on the 10-year bond could reach a
new historic low in the coming days. The current historic low
was reached on March 12, 2015, when the yield was 0.776 percent.
