(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, July 19 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond fell to a 16-month low of 0.813 percent on Tuesday after the EU's top court ruled that junior creditors and investors need not necessarily suffer losses before a bank is rescued.

The yield fell from 0.850 percent on Monday and at 1003 GMT stood at its lowest level since March 17, 2015, according to Reuters data. Analysts said the yield was likely to fall further in coming days as the ruling indicates that the state will not have to compensate bailed-in bondholders in state-owned banks.

However, the final decision on whether Slovenia will need to repay bailed-in bondholders will be reached by the Slovenian Constitutional Court and is expected by the end of the year.

In 2013, the previous government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans. During the bank overhaul, the owners of subordinated bonds in six rescued banks lost almost 600 million euros.

"With the ruling, the EU Court confirmed that the bail-in instrument ... was used in line with EU legislation," said the Bank of Slovenia, the central bank, which oversaw the 2013 bank overhaul.

"With extraordinary measures ... the government prevented banks' bankruptcy and ensured the stabilisation of the financial system of the Republic of Slovenia," it added.

Analysts said the yield on the 10-year bond could reach a new historic low in the coming days. The current historic low was reached on March 12, 2015, when the yield was 0.776 percent. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)