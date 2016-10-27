LJUBLJANA Oct 27 The Slovenian Constitutional
Court ruled on Thursday that parliament must change part of a
bank bail-in law to give greater legal protection to holders of
scrapped bonds and shares of banks that received state help in
2013.
The court, however, did not say that the decision of the
central Bank of Slovenia to scrap shares and subordinated bonds
in troubled banks was unconstitutional.
It gave parliament six months to enforce the necessary
changes, which were needed to "balance the weak position of the
banks' investors in comparison to the Bank of Slovenia".
In 2013 the government poured more than 3 billion euros into
banks to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad
loans. About 600 million euros' worth of subordinated bonds of
troubled banks were scrapped.
The Bank of Slovenia said the court had confirmed that the
central bank's decisions in the bank overhaul were in line with
the constitution. It added that the holders of scrapped
instruments had the right to file claims for damages over the
decision in court.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Andrew Roche)