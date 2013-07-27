LJUBLJANA, July 27 Slovenia, struggling to avoid a bailout, will start transferring banks' bad loans to its newly established "bad bank" by Sept. 30, three months after initially planned, a document published on the government website said.

The government had hoped to start transferring bad loans by the end of June but the process was delayed pending European Commission approval.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are burdened by some 7 billion euros ($9.3 billion) of bad loans, equals to a fifth of the economy, and are at the heart of a speculation that the country could be forced to ask for a bailout within a year.

The government plans to transfer about a half of those loans to the bad bank, aiming to overhaul the banking sector and enable bank privatisation.

But the European Commission had said it would approve the transfers only after external "stress tests" of the troubled bank are completed.

The government initially expected the stress test of the country's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), to be completed in the middle of July, but Finance Minister Uros Cufer said last week the tests will take longer, giving no deadline.

An official of the Company for Management of Bank Claims (DUTB), official name of the bad bank, told Reuters on Monday DUTB still hoped the delayed ring-fencing of most bad loans will be completed by the end of the year.

Slovenia was the fastest-growing euro zone member in 2007 but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports.

President Borut Pahor said on Thursday Slovenia would be able to solve its financial problems by itself without international help, but he acknowledged overhauling the banking system was an urgent task for the government. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)