LJUBLJANA Jan 10 Profits of banks in Slovenia are likely to fall in the coming years due to low interest rates and a drop in business volumes, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.

It also said the combined balance sheet assets of banks in Slovenia, which have been falling in recent years following a bank overhaul in 2013, will only rise in 2018, while the amount of loans to the corporate sector will continue to fall in 2017.

