LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia (Baa2/A/A-) has set final guidance on its 10-year USD2.25bn Eurobond at 5.75% (+/- 5bps) with orderbooks subject globally, said banks managing the deal.

The new deal will price this afternoon via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)