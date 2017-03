LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, Ba1/A-/BBB+, has issued a 4.7% EUR1.5bn three-year private placement with a sole investor, said a government source close to discussions on Friday.

JP Morgan arranged the private placement, said the source.

Slovenia is still awaiting the results of bank stress tests which are due later this month, and has earmarked EUR1.2bn for the recapitalisation although the real cost may prove far higher. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)