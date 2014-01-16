LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Slovenia has hired banks ahead of a potential international bond offering denominated in US dollars, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has mandated Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange a series of meetings with fixed-income investors beginning on January 21.

A benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S bond issue may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)