By Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Slovenia has hired banks ahead of the potential issuance of a new international bond denominated in US dollars.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has hired Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors beginning on January 21.

A delegation comprising Slovenia's Minister of Finance Uros Cufer will visit Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and London, wrapping up meetings on January 29.

A benchmark-sized bond issue in the 144A/Reg S format may follow, subject to market conditions.

Slovenia will need to borrow EUR3.5bn (USD4.76bn) this year to finance the budget and to aid consolidation of its ailing banking sector.

Slovenia told its European Union partners in December that it could save its sinking banks on its own, by cleaning up their bad loans and injecting fresh capital, thus avoiding yet another bailout of a euro zone member.

The total cost of the bank overhaul was put at EUR4.8bn (USD6.6bn) by external auditors.

The country last raised funds internationally in November, privately placing EUR1.5bn of three-year notes with a single investor.

It last tapped the public capital markets in May, raising a combined USD3.5bn through the placement of five- and 10-year bonds.

