LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Slovenia's planned debut in the US dollar market looks like a last-ditch effort to win over international investors before it is forced to seek official sector aid for its debt-ridden, state-owned lenders, bankers said.

The troubled eurozone member is desperate to issue an international bond as it attempts to get a handle on a budget deficit that soared to 6.4% of GDP in 2011.

After failing to issue in its own currency earlier in the year, it's a sign of Slovenia's diminished status that it is now going after yield-hungry emerging markets investors expected to demand over 7% for a slated 10-year issue in the coming months.

"They are trying to exhaust all options," said one banker strongly linked to the investor roadshow for the upcoming US dollar trade.

"Slovenia hasn't been able to access the long term debt markets at all this year and is facing a critical funding gap," he added.

Slovenia's largely-domestic T-Bill programme should be enough to refinance the remaining EUR355m of redemptions until year end, although its banks are reported to be reaching saturation point with the paper. In 2013, the country has EUR1.5bn of redemptions to tackle before it can even begin to chip away at other expenditures.

Slovenia has only issued in euros since it adopted the currency in 2007. Bankers have in the past tried to encourage the country to develop a track record in dollars but Slovenia always resisted. Now they have no choice.

Unfamiliar

Emerging markets investors could be amenable to buying the sovereign's debt but it will not be a straightforward process. Most are unfamiliar with the credit and will require details about the government's reform plans, economic fundamentals and crucially the outlook for the banking sector.

They will also want to know why Slovenia's traditional investor base has walked away.

But despite its woes, yield-driven fund managers told IFR that they would consider buying a Slovenia dollar bond if the price was attractive. "If they pay up they will get something through," said one investor, adding that emerging markets investors have plenty of experience of buying credits with difficult economic and political conditions.

What the price would be remains to be seen but as all Slovenia's long-dated euro bonds are trading with a 7% handle, US dollar investors will demand a premium over that level.

Some financiers are sceptical that Slovenia can afford to issue at those levels so may be forced to consider a more short-dated trade.

"If they are targeting a 10-year trade they would have pay a premium to their euro-denominated bonds which yield around 7%. It would be much more feasible to do something in a shorter maturity," said Sohail Malik, portfolio manager at asset manager ECM's special situations team.

The trouble is that emerging markets investors, especially in the US, have a preference for 10-year paper. Anything shorter may not reap the amount that Slovenia needs to stave off a bailout.

One banker, in fact, reckons irrespective of what happens with a dollar bond the government will eventually become the sixth eurozone member to seek aid. "A dollar transaction would only buy time," he said.

Weighed down

Slovenia's economy is being weighed down by its banking sector, which has been loss-making for two years with an NPL ratio of 15.5% at the end of 2011, according to RBS. The government already owns 20% of the sector, which has total assets-to-GDP of 128%.

Its fortunes in the bond market contrast sharply with its lower-rated neighbouring countries, Bulgaria and Romania, both of which have successfully issued in the euro market this year. The latter, in fact, sold a bond in that market this week with a EUR750m re-opening of its June 2018 notes.

In the dollar market, Slovenia will be heartened by the Slovak Republic's successful debut in May this year with a USD1.5bn 10-year offering.

However, as investors well know, Slovenia and Slovakia are very different propositions. Slovakia recorded GDP growth of nearly 3% in the first half of this year, while Slovenia's GDP contracted 1% over the same period.

"With an emerging market audience you are usually selling a growth story, but Slovenia feels more like short-term, stop-gap funding need," said Malik at ECM.

"It is very different to an emerging market story. It is a typical European austerity and recessionary story," he added. (Reporting by John Geddie and Sudip Roy; Editing by Matthew Davies)