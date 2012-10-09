LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - Slovenia, rated Baa2/A/A-, has hired BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange investor meetings in the United States ahead of a potential dollar bond issue, according to banking sources.

Finance Minister Janez Sustersic told Reuters last month that the cash-strapped sovereign planned to issue a USD1.5bn 10-year US dollar bond in the second half of October or in November.

The bond follows a failed attempt at accessing the euro-denominated bond market earlier this year.

Lead banks and the Slovenian treasury declined to comment.

(Reporting By John Geddie and Sudip Roy; Editing by Natalie Harrison)