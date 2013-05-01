LJUBLJANA May 1 Slovenia said on Wednesday it
would resume its plans to issue an international bond despite
the country's downgrade by the Moody's rating agency earlier
this week.
"After Moody's downgrade of Slovenia the issue of the USD
bond is not dropped and will continue. Due to the U.S.
regulations related to the bond issues we cannot provide further
details," the Slovenian finance ministry said in a statement.
Moody's downgraded Slovenia two notches to "junk" on Tuesday
citing Slovenia's troubled banking sector, deterioration of the
government's balance sheet and uncertain funding prospects.