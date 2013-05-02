LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, rated Ba1/A-/A-, has received USD15bn in orders for its dual-tranche US dollar-denominated bond issue.

Initial price thoughts for the sale remain in the 5.125% area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on a 10-year tranche.

The country had originally opened books on the issue on Tuesday, but was forced to delay the sale because of a two-notch downgrade by ratings agency Moody's to Ba1 from Baa2.

Both tranches are now being marketed at a 12.5bp premium over the initial price guidance released two days ago.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)