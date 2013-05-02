Moody's expects no change to Australia's AAA rating
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, rated Ba1/A-/A-, has received USD15bn in orders for its dual-tranche US dollar-denominated bond issue.
Initial price thoughts for the sale remain in the 5.125% area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on a 10-year tranche.
The country had originally opened books on the issue on Tuesday, but was forced to delay the sale because of a two-notch downgrade by ratings agency Moody's to Ba1 from Baa2.
Both tranches are now being marketed at a 12.5bp premium over the initial price guidance released two days ago.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)
SAO PAULO, March 8 U.S. buyout firm Advent International Corp has acquired a minority stake in Brazilian online broker Easynvest for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities