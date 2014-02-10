LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set
final terms on its two-part US dollar bond offering, according
to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has set final guidance of
280bp over US Treasuries for both tranches - a USD1.5bn
five-year and a USD2bn 10-year.
Final terms came tight to revised guidance of 287.5bp area
and to initial price thoughts of 300bp-312.5bp for both
tranches.
Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers
on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to price today.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, Editing by Helene Durand,
Julian Baker)