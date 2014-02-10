LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set final terms on its two-part US dollar bond offering, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has set final guidance of 280bp over US Treasuries for both tranches - a USD1.5bn five-year and a USD2bn 10-year.

Final terms came tight to revised guidance of 287.5bp area and to initial price thoughts of 300bp-312.5bp for both tranches.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)