By Michael Turner

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has mandated banks to arrange a euro-denominated 10-year benchmark-sized Reg S bond, according to a deal lead, as the heavy-borrowing sovereign looks to continue its debt binge.

The borrower is also considering a 30-year tranche, the lead said, adding that the transaction is expected to be launched "in the near future."

Slovenia has become one of the biggest borrowers across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt markets in recent years, printing US$9.25bn and 5.5bn of bonds through seven market forays since October 2012 (including a private placement in late 2013).

The issuer has US$31.6bn of debt outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. It had a GDP of US$47.66bn in 2014.

Slovenia is approaching a huge debt repayment wall in 2016, when US$5bn-equivalent - equal to 16.5% of its entire obligations - comes due. This includes Eurobonds maturing in November and December next year totaling 1.8bn (US$1.95bn), according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have been picked to arrange the deal.

Abanka Vipa, Jefferies International and Nova Ljubljanska banka are co-managers on the 10-year tranche.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 with a stable outlook from Moody's, A- with a positive outlook from Standard & Poor's and BBB+ with a stable outlook from Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Helene Durand)