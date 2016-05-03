LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is
considering issuing a euro-denominated bond alongside a tender
offer for some of its outstanding dollar notes, according to a
lead.
The new euro trade will be printed subject to the results of
the tender offer.
Slovenia is seeking to buy back US$750m in total from its
US$2.25bn 5.5% due 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% due 2023s and its
US$2bn 5.25% due 2024s.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are
arranging the tender and the potential euro bond.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's
and BBB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)