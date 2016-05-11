LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set final spreads on a reopening of two euro notes.

The sovereign will price the tap of the 2.125% July 2025 bonds at 95bp over mid-swaps. This is at the tight end of guidance of plus 98bp area and an initial marketing level of plus 100bp area.

Slovenia will also price an increase of its 2.25% March 2032 notes at 135bp over mid-swaps. This is at the tight end of guidance of plus 137bp area and initial price thoughts in the high 130s.

The combined size is expected at 1.25bn. Combined books are now in excess of 2.3bn, including 395m from the leads.

The deal is Wednesday's business with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acting as leads.

Slovenia is rated Baa3/A-/BBB+.

On Wednesday, Slovenia announced that it was likely to buy back a total of US$1.25bn of its US$2.25bn 5.5% 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% 2023s and US$2bn 5.25% 2024s through a tender offer. That is an increase on its original target of US$750m. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)