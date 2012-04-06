(Updates with quote, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Slovenia still plans a 1.5 billion
euro ($1.96 billion) sovereign bond to part-finance its budget
deficit and make a second issue this year if market conditions
are favourable, the country's finance minister said on Friday.
The first issue had been expected this week following an
investor roadshow that ended on Monday.
But Janez Sustersic said it might not be launched until the
government finalised a revision to the 2012 budget and found
investors for a mandatory capital hike for the country's largest
local lender, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB).
Sustersic said parliament should approve about 1.1 billion
euros of spending cuts - contributing to a planned narrowing of
the budget deficit to 3.5 percent of GDP from 6.4 percent last
year - by early May.
Slovenia might then also decide to issue a second bond.
"The first issue...should be enough to cover the (rest of
the budget) deficit but if interest rates fall, if spreads on
Slovenian bonds fall... then it would be sensible to issue
another bond," Sustersic told a news conference.
The government is in talks with trade unions about details
of the budget cuts, which will include lower public sector wages
and benefits.
Slovenia, which issued two bonds worth a combined 3 billion
euros last year, has seen all three major credit agencies cut
its debt rating since September, raising the risk premium on its
debt.
The euro zone minnow is rated A2 by Moody's, A+ by Standard
& Poor's and A by Fitch, all with a negative outlook.
Sustersic said the government was talking to possible
investors in NLB, which under European Banking Authority
requirements needs to boost its capital by 400 million euros by
the end of June.
The government plans to sell more than a half of its
55-percent stake in the bank, in which Belgian banking and
insurance group KBC holds 25 percent.
Sustersic said the government's deposits in local banks
amounted to "several billion euros" but added the government did
not plan to withdraw those deposits for now, in order to support
the stability of the Slovenian banking system.
The first sovereign bond issue is being lead-managed by BNP
Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale and Unicredit.
($1 = 0.7655 euros)
