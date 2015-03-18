LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set final terms for a 1bn 20-year bond at 72bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The pricing compares with initial thoughts of mid-swaps plus 70-75bp announced earlier on Wednesday.

The March 2035 bond will price later today. Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, SG CIB and UniCredit are the lead managers.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)