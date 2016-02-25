LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set price guidance on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 2032 bond at mid-swaps plus 147bp area, according to a lead.

This compares to initial price thoughts of plus high 140s.

Indications of interest for the deal are in excess of 1.1bn, including 175m of interest from the joint lead managers.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the deal, which is expected to be Thursday's business.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)