BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says estimated AUM as at March 31 2017, were $8.9 bln
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is tapping its 3.125% due August 2045 notes for a minimum 75m, according to a lead.
The spread is set at 175bp over mid-swaps. Pricing is expected later on Friday.
Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are running the transaction.
The same bank group arranged Slovenia's 1.5bn 2.25% 2032 bond, which priced on Thursday.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
