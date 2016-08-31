Aug 31 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set guidance for a tap of its 1bn 1.5% March 2035 bond at 100-105bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

Indications of interest are in excess of 1.5bn, including 225m from the joint lead managers.

Initial price thoughts were 105-110bp over mid-swaps.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are running the Reg S transaction, which is today's business.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A by S&P and BBB+ by Fitch.

Slovenia announced last week that it would issue new euro notes and buy back dollar bonds as part of a debt management exercise. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)