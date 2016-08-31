LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Slovenia has launched a 1bn tap of its 1.5% March 2035 bonds at 98bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of final guidance.

The deal takes the bond's total size to 2bn.

Slovenia began marketing the bond at plus 105-110bp before announcing guidance of plus 100-105bp. Guidance was then revised to plus 100bp area (+/-2bp) with the bond to price in range.

Books closed in excess of 2.4bn, including 225m from joint lead manager interest.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are running the Reg S transaction.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A by S&P and BBB+ by Fitch.

Slovenia announced last week that it would issue new euro notes and buy back dollar bonds as part of a debt management exercise.

