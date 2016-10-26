Oct 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set guidance for
a November 2040 bond at 95bp over mid-swaps area, according to a
lead.
That compares to initial price thoughts of plus 100bp area.
Indications of interest are around 2.25bn, including 475m
joint lead manager interest.
The Reg S November 2040 deal is today's business via
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 (positive)/A (stable)/A- (stable).
The deal is being run in conjunction with a buy back of
Slovenia's US dollar bonds.
