Oct 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set the spread
for a 1bn November 2040 bond at 90bp over mid-swaps, according
to a lead.
That compares to initial price thoughts of plus 100bp area
and guidance of plus 95bp area.
Order books are over 2.3bn, including 500m joint lead
manager interest.
The books will close at 12.15pm London time.
The Reg S deal is today's business via Barclays, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 (positive)/A (stable)/A- (stable).
The deal is being run in conjunction with a buy back of
Slovenia's US dollar bonds.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)