LJUBLJANA Feb 20 The Slovenian parliament on
Friday passed a new budget plan for 2015 that forecast the
deficit will fall to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product from
about 5.3 percent in 2014.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in
2013, has promised the European Commission to bring the deficit
this year below 3 percent of GDP, which is the ceiling for euro
zone members.
"Our plan is to ensure sustainable public finances and thus
enable successful financial, economic and social development of
the society," Prime Minister Miro Cerar told parliament at the
start of the budget debate.
He added that a reduction of the deficit is a precondition
for Slovenia's long-term growth.
The country, which had to pour more than 3 billion euros
into local banks in 2013 to prevent their collapse under bad
loans and avoid a bailout, returned to growth in 2014 after two
consecutive years of recession.
The government expects growth of 2 percent this year
compared to about 2.5 percent in 2014.
According to the budget plan the government will this year
spend 9.9 billion euros while revenues will amount to 8.6
billion.
The finance ministry had said the country has already
covered budget needs for 2015 through debt issues in 2014 but
added it may issue up to 5.1 billion euros of new bonds this
year, mainly to pre-finance debt maturing in 2016 and 2017.
