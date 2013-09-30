* Deficit figures don't include planned capital boosts for
banks
* Finance minister says no need yet for international help
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 Slovenia set a budget deficit
target on Monday of 3.2 percent of national output for next year
and pledged to balance its books by 2017, but capital boosts for
debt-laden state banks could soon undermine these goals.
Speaking after the government adopted its 2014 draft budget,
Finance Minister Uros Cufer said Slovenia's general government
budget deficit would be 4 percent of gross domestic product this
year, 3.2 percent next year and 2.5 percent in 2015.
The deficit was 3.8 percent of GDP in 2012.
The stability of the euro zone member's finances, however,
and whether it is able to avoid asking for an international
bailout will depend on the results of stress tests on its
teetering banks expected in November.
The tests should define how much extra capital they need,
and how much the deficit will then deepen.
The government in May forecast a 2013 deficit of 7.9 per
cent of GDP, to include the cost of helping Slovenia's banks.
However, the European Commission then demanded the external
stress tests which delayed the bank overhaul so the government
can no longer say whether any capital injections in banks will
take place this year.
None of the deficit projections cited by the government on
Monday therefore take account of any bank aid costs.
The budget draft now goes to parliament where Prime Minister
Alenka Bratusek plans to call a confidence vote to shore up
support for her ruling coalition and its handling of Slovenia's
worst financial crisis in 22 years of independence.
Bratusek told Reuters last week that she expected the vote
in mid-November.
The euro zone's fastest-growing economy when it joined the
bloc in 2007, Slovenia saw its export-driven economy hit a wall
with the onset of the global financial crisis. Bad loans soared
and are now choking its banks to the tune of some 7.5 billion
euros ($10 billion), or 21.5 percent of GDP.
The banks are at the heart of speculation that Slovenia will
follow Cyprus in the queue for an EU/IMF bailout, once again
shaking confidence that the currency union can lay its debt
problems to rest.
Cufer, however, was upbeat.
"At the moment, I see no need to think about international
financial aid," he told a news conference.
He said the country expected to take on new debt totalling
around 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) next year.
Former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who lost office in
February, urged Bratusek's government to admit defeat and seek
help.
"We advise the Slovenian government to acknowledge that it
is not able to solve the situation by itself and to ask
international institutions for help as soon as possible," he
told a news conference earlier on Monday.
