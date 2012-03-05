LJUBLJANA, March 5 Bank of Slovenia owns 200 million euros ($264 million) of Greek bonds, daily Finance reported on Monday, citing unofficial sources.

It also said Slovenian banks had 8 million euros of Greek bonds at the end of January according to their market value at the time, while Slovenian insurers had 15.7 million euros of such bonds.

The Greek government had asked private investors to write off 53.5 percent of Greek sovereign debt but the private sector involvement does not include central banks.

The Bank of Slovenia gave no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)