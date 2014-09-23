UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LJUBLJANA, Sept 23 Slovenia's economy will grow 1.6 percent in 2014, driven mostly by stronger exports after two straight years of recession, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday, raising its forecast.
Slovenia's economy has been in the doldrums since the start of the global crisis in 2008, a year after the country adopted the euro. It narrowly avoided an international bailout for its troubled banks last year.
The bank improved its April forecast, when it saw growth at 0.6 percent. The bank said output would grow 1.3 percent in 2015, marginally lower than the 1.4 percent forecast in April.
(Reporting By Marja NovakEditing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources