* Says reforms necessary to narrow budget deficit

* Sees no euro zone recession

* Slovenian banking system to end 2011 in profit (Adds expectations for the banking sector, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Oct 4 Slovenia's economy will grow more slowly than expected this year and next, and a range of structural reforms are needed to boost growth, its central bank said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) will expand by 1.3 percent this year, the Bank of Slovenia said, cutting an April growth forecast of 1.8 percent due to declining external demand. It cut its forecast for 2012 growth to 1.7 percent from 2.7 percent.

The bank said average annual inflation this year will be 2.0 percent, down from 2.7 percent forecast in April, while inflation in 2012 is seen at 1.6 percent. Inflation will be lower than seen earlier mainly due to falling energy prices.

Bank governor Marko Kranjec, also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said Slovenia needed reforms to stimulate growth and reduce a budget deficit that soared to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2010 from zero in 2007.

"We cannot expect a significant reduction of the public deficit without increasing investment or net exports and that would be difficult to achieve without structural changes," Kranjec told a news conference, urging pension, health and labour market reforms.

The central bank said it did not expect a recession in the euro zone, and that euro zone inflation, which jumped to 3 percent in September, should fall rapidly in the coming year on expected lower energy prices.

According to the central bank, the Slovenian banking system should end 2011 "with a small profit" after ending 2010 with a net loss of 55.9 million euros, although banks are expected to continue increasing provisions for non-peforming loans.

It also said the state-owned agency AUKN, which manages stakes in companies held by the state, should not attempt to change supervisory board members of the country's largest bank NLB during their mandate.

AUKN said earlier this week it planned to change four out of 11 members of the supervisory board of the state-owned NLB in order to increase control over NLB's operations and help towards the bank's restructuring.

In September, credit ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Slovenia's rating as well as ratings for a number of Slovenian banks, among them NLB, due to a deterioration in the banking system and lack of reforms in the country.

The central bank expects domestic spending to remain low until 2013 due to high unemployment and government measures to cut the budget deficit. Unemployment, now at about 11.5 percent, is expected to start falling only in 2013. (Editing by Catherine Evans)