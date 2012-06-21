Position: Bank of Slovenia Governor

Incumbent: Marko Kranjec

Date of Birth: April 12, 1940

Term: Appointed by parliament in June 2007. The mandate lasts six years and could be renewed, if that were supported by the President Danilo Tuerk (presidential election takes place later this year) and approved by parliament.

Key facts:

- As a voting member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, he styles himself as an anti-inflation hawk. He does not make many public appearances, so little is known of his role in ECB policy.

- Kranjec was deputy bank governor for six years until 1997 when he became Slovenia's ambassador to the European Union, taking part in accession talks that led to Slovenia joining the EU in 2004.

- Kranjec was Slovenia's finance minister for a year from 1990 to 1991, when he prepared the ground for the tolar currency which replaced the Yugoslav dinar. The tolar was abolished in 2007 when Slovenia joined the euro zone.

- Kranjec is an expert on taxes and public finances and has been urging the government to curb the budget deficit and privatise state-owned banks which he says are poorly managed.

- After graduating from Ljubljana University's Faculty of Economics in 1964, he took his PhD from the same faculty in 1975. As a macro-economist he worked at Slovenia's largest bank Ljubljanska Banka, at the OECD and the World Bank and at the Institute of Economic Research in Ljubljana, also serving for several years as a professor of public finance.

