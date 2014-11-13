LJUBLJANA Nov 13 Slovenian banks, rescued by the government last year, could need further recapitalisation unless they are restructured and privatised, Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec says.

Jazbec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank governing council, published his warnings in the latest issue of the monthly Bancni Vesnik.

"Unless enterprise restructuring is undertaken in a decisive and timely fashion, the capital buffer of banks created by the recent recapitalisation will erode and further injections will be needed once again," Jazbec said.

The government poured more than 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) into local banks in December to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans. It enabled the euro zone country to avoid an international bailout.

The two largest lenders, Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova KBM, both among those rescued by the government, failed the ECB stress tests in October and each still has more than 20 percent bad loans.

The ECB stress tests revealed that the two banks would face a joint capital shortfall of 65 million euros at the end of 2016 in an adverse scenario and both banks said they would cover the shortfall from profits made in 2014.

The onset of the global crisis in 2008 pushed export-oriented Slovenia into deep recession which exposed over-indebtedness of many local firms and resulted in a large amount of bad loans.

Jazbec said Slovenia needed fresh capital for corporate restructuring.

"Privatisation and ... private investors should be the key vehicles for the required non-debt capital infusion. An appropriate business environment has to be created to facilitate this," Jazbec said.

Succesive Slovenian governments have been reluctant to privatise state assets over the past two decades so the state still controls about 50 percent of the economy, including the largest banks.

Last year the previous government earmarked 15 firms for privatisation and the new centre-left cabinet of Prime Minister Miro Cerar, which took office in September, has pledged to pursue their privatisation. (1 US dollar = 0.8023 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic/Jeremy Gaunt)