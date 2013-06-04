LJUBLJANA, June 4 Bad loans in Slovenia's largest banks amount to almost a fifth of all their loans, the country's central bank said on Tuesday, adding that a planned capital hike of 900 million euros should suffice to keep them afloat.

The central bank's Vice Governor Stanka Zadravec Caprirolo said that the planned amount should be "absolutely sufficient" even beyond 2013.

The central bank said that bad loans in the country's largest banks, in which the state has a stake, amount to 18.3 percent of all loans.

The central bank also stuck to its earlier view of a 1.9-percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fall this year, even after the statistics office on Friday reported a 4.8-percent fall in the first quarter of 2013.

