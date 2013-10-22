(Adds quotes, detail)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Oct 22 Slovenia can still avoid an
international bailout and is on track to report stress test
results on its banks in November, central bank governor Bostjan
Jazbec said on Tuesday.
But with 7.9 billion euros ($11 billion) of bad loans in
Slovenia's mostly state-owned banking sector, Jazbec warned at a
business conference that 50 percent of the banking sector could
collapse "unless we react wisely... in the right way."
Slovenia is struggling to avoid becoming the sixth member of
the euro zone to seek a rescue package from its peers.
Jazbec, who became the head of the Bank of Slovenia in July,
said Slovenia can still avoid a bailout if it moves fast to
overhaul the banking sector, prepares a sustainable budget and
keeps political stability.
"In spite of the state Slovenia is in, no one is forcing us
into a bailout," he said. "Everyone is supporting us towards our
trying to solve the problems alone."
The government has set aside 1.2 billion euros to help
recapitalise the country's three largest banks, but analysts
expect the tests to show significantly larger capital needs.
Jazbec said that test results were still expected in
November, after some doubts that they would not be finished
before December.
Jazbec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's
Governing Council, said results for all the banks would be
released together. It had been expected that results of stress
tests on Slovenia's largest bank, NLB, might come in October.
He said that publishing the stress tests would finally
enable action to address the problems.
($1 = 0.7312 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Sakari Suoninen; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)