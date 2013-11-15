LJUBLJANA Nov 15 Slovenia's coalition government won a confidence vote in parliament on Friday, shoring up political backing for the euro zone member's bid to avert an international bailout over the cost of cleaning up its teetering banks.

The 50-31 vote, tied to tax amendments to next year's budget, came a month before the results of stress tests reveal how much cash the government will have to inject to keep its banks afloat, and whether it will have to seek EU/IMF aid.