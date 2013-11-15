* Slovenia places 1.5 bln euro bond with private investor

* Government wins confidence vote in parliament

* Awaits results of stress tests in December

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Nov 15 Slovenia's government won a confidence vote and raised 1.5 billion euros in a bond issue on Friday, offering the euro zone country some hope it can still steady its finances and avoid an international bailout.

The dawn vote, by 50 to 31 after a marathon debate, shores up political backing for Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's disparate alliance as the republic struggles with its worst crisis since seceding from Yugoslavia 22 years ago.

The country later said it had made a private placement of three-year notes worth 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) to a single investor at a yield of 4.7 percent.

"This issue shows that the financial markets are open to Slovenia," Bratusek told a news conference, saying she did not know the identity of the investor.

Her foreign minister, Karl Erjavec, said: "Today it is absolutely clear that the government can succeed."

The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond eased to 5.88 percent by 1220 GMT from 6.14 percent on Thursday, dipping to its lowest level since May 15, according to Reuters data.

The developments mark a fillip for Bratusek as she awaits the results of external stress tests on Slovenia's teetering state banks, due next month.

The government has earmarked 1.2 billion euros to recapitalise the lenders but the real cost may prove far higher.

The banks are being suffocated by an estimated 7.9 billion euros of bad loans, equivalent to more than a fifth of economic output. Toxic loans accumulated with the onset of the global crisis when Slovenia's exports hit a wall and drove the country into the first of two recessions.

Credit rating agency Fitch last week hiked its estimate of recapitalisation needs from 2.8 billion euros to 4.6 billion euros. This would be hard for the government to raise without help from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, which have bailed out other euro zone debtors since 2009.

Slovenia's 'bad bank' expects to receive roughly 4 billion euros gross in bad loans, its executive director Torbjorn Mansson said on Wednesday.

STRESS TESTS

Slovenia's 35-billion-euro economy accounts for only a small fraction of the 17-nation euro zone, but another bailout following that of Cyprus in March could further dent confidence in the bloc's ability to resolve its government debt crisis.

"The vote of confidence did not erase the possibility of a bailout which depends upon what stress test results will show," said Marko Rozman from the treasury department of Dezelna Banka.

"In my view it would be sensible to ask for external help as that would be much cheaper than raising money on the market," he added.

But Bratusek once again rejected bailout speculation.

"I promised to do everything to enable us to solve our problems ourselves and that is exactly what we are doing," she told parliament after the vote.

The country, once held up as a trailblazer for the rest of ex-communist eastern Europe, fell into a new recession last year due to lower export demand, the credit crunch and a fall in domestic spending caused by budget cuts.

The government plans to inject fresh capital into the banks later this year or in early 2014, after the results of the stress tests are published.

The audit has delayed for six months a plan to ring-fence bad loans at Slovenia's biggest state banks, and the continuing economic contraction will have only made the problem worse. The government expects the recession to last until late 2014.

After amendments, Slovenia's central budget deficit, without the bank recapitalisation, would fall to 2.9 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) in 2014 from 4 percent seen this year. The European Commission, however, says that with the capital injection the shortfall could reach 7.1 percent next year.

The parliament also adopted a 2015 budget plan to bring the central government deficit down to 2.5 percent of GDP.