* Former PM given 2-year jail sentence
* Convicted of taking bribes in Finnish defence deal
* Corruption scandals fuel anger over financial crisis
LJUBLJANA, June 5 Slovenia's opposition leader
and former prime minister was sentenced to two years in jail on
Wednesday for bribery in a 2006 arms purchase, one of several
scandals that have fuelled public anger over the country's
financial crisis.
Janez Jansa had denied taking money in the aborted purchase
of 135 armoured vehicles from Finnish defence group Patria while
he was prime minister and will appeal. Two co-defendants were
also found guilty and jailed for 22 months.
High-level corruption allegations have stirred public anger
over a financial crisis that has exposed a culture of cronyism
in the ex-Yugoslav republic, and could see it become the latest
euro zone country to seek an international bailout.
Jansa said the verdict was politically motivated and that he
would use "all legal and political tools" to fight against it.
Analysts said the verdict showed Slovenia was starting to
clamp down on corruption.
"If upheld, I guess this sends a message that the courts are
acting to address these issues (of elite corruption) that seem
to have run deep through the ruling establishment in Slovenia,"
said Timothy Ash, an analyst at Standard Bank.
Several hundred people protested outside the court to
express support for Jansa. Borut Hocevar, a political analyst at
Finance daily, said the verdict could divide Slovenia.
"The verdict will make Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party
(SDS) more homogeneous and it will back Jansa as there is no
other alternative leader in sight," Hocevar said.
"It is even possible that the popular support for the party
would rise," he added.
The SDS enjoys the highest support among Slovenian political
parties with 14.7 percent, according to an opinion poll
published by daily Vecer on May 30.
The Supreme State Prosecution welcomed the verdict in a
statement, saying it would "continue to work professionally
despite pressure... to increase efficiency of the judicial
system and confidence in the rule of law".
Six people in Finland are being prosecuted over the same
deal and an Austrian court has already convicted an Austrian
citizen of corruption. The 278 million euro ($363 million)
contract was scrapped in 2012 after the allegations surfaced.
The Finnish government owns around 73 percent of Patria
while European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS)
holds some 27 percent.
Jansa championed Slovenia's drive to secede from Yugoslavia
in 1991 and was prime minister from 2004 to 2008 and again for a
year until March 2013.
His centre-right government fell after an anti-corruption
commission said Jansa was unable to explain the origins of a
significant part of his income over the past several years.
