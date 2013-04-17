By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 17 Euro zone member Slovenia,
struggling to avoid becoming the currency bloc's next bailout
case after Cyprus, will attempt an early rollover of debt on
Wednesday to calm markets and ease pressure on its finances.
If successful, the move could buy time for Prime Minister
Alenka Bratusek's four-week-old government to clean up its
loss-making state-owned banks, sell public assets and push
through austerity steps to cut the swollen budget deficit.
Following last month's chaotic rescue of Cyprus, Ljubljana's
borrowing costs have jumped close to the 7 percent threshold at
which finances can become unsustainable, complicating its need
to borrow to fund its budget deficit.
With markets speculating on how much cash the government
holds in its coffers - Finance Minister Uros Cufer says it has
enough money to stay solvent until October - that poses a
problem ahead of a short-term debt redemption slated for June 6.
But the ministry has created a plan in which it will auction
500 million euros ($654.20 million) of 18-month treasury bills
and then, probably tapping some of its cash reserves, buy back
855 million euros of the bills coming due at a small discount.
Analysts have said the operation was most likely
pre-arranged with Slovenia's three big banks NLB, Nova KBM
and Abanka Vipa, which are in majority or
major state ownership, but that it would provide only a limited
amount of breathing room.
"A successful auction would indeed do away with the
immediate (financial market) threat, but the respite would be at
best temporary," said Otilia Simkova, an analyst of the Eurasia
Group.
"The need for bank recapitalisation and ongoing deficit
financing present additional constraints, which are likely to
send the government back to the market soon again," she added.
The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond was up at
6.96 percent. The yield on the same bond was 4.77 percent on
March 15, the day before the Cyprus bailout deal.
Slovenia's last bond issue dates back to October when it
sold a $2.25 billion bond with a yield of 5.7 percent.
BORROWING SQUEEZE
Slovenia is the only former ex-communist European Union
member that has not sold its major banks so the taxpayers now
have to cover most of the bad loan bill. The state controls
about 50 percent of the entire economy through direct or
indirect ownership of other firms.
Ljubljana has to borrow some 3 billion euros this year to
repay maturing debt, cover the budget deficit and fix state
banks burdened by bad loans, nursing the lion's share of 7
billion of bad loans in the entire sector.
Cufer, the finance minister, has said it can wait until
October before issuing new bonds. Banking Association head
France Arhar said last week the government still had deposits of
about 2 billion euros in local banks.
But persistent uncertainty over exactly how much cash the
government has at hand has spooked foreign investors, who are
waiting for evidence that the government will make good on its
pledges to tackle reforms.
Timothy Ash, an analyst at Standard bank, said few
foreigners would take part in Wednesday's auction because of low
yields - the original bills carried a 3.99 percent coupon - but
it could act as a springboard for more financing.
"If the T-bill auction and buy-back is successful, they
should follow this up quickly with an effort to tap the Eurobond
market, to get cash in the banks," Ash added.
Among other pledges, Bratusek has promised to launch at the
end of next week the privatisation of at least one big
state-owned firm, possibly a bank.
The government also aims to start moving some of the
non-performing loans burdening the three state lenders to a "bad
bank" by June and to recapitalise them with around 1 billion
euros in cash this year.
But diplomats and analysts say decades of resistance by
Slovenia's political elite to selling state assets may pose
obstacles, complicate the bank cleanup and potentially tip the
country of 2 million people into insolvency.