By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia must privatise 15 firms earmarked for sale last year, including telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, and use the funds to rein in rising public debt, incoming finance minister Dusan Mramor said on Monday.

The incoming minister's comment at a parliamentary committee hearing was likely to please foreign investors, keen for Slovenia to steady its finances after narrowly avoiding an international bailout for its banks last year.

He said Telekom Slovenia, the largest of the companies on sale, must be sold as a whole, as promised to investors, rather than be split into two units.

Some members of the new Prime Minister Miro Cerar's centre-left bloc have suggested splitting Telekom into infrastructure and service units and keeping infrastructure in state hands.

Analysts said that would strongly dampen investor interest in a company expected to be sold for about one billion euros.

Mramor said such a split would probably cut Telekom's price to about one-third of the initially expected sum, adding: "I believe there can be no retreat there (in the sale of Telekom)."

Earlier this month, state-owned investment firm SDH, which is managing the privatisation, halted the sale pending approval to continue the process from the new government.

PUBLIC DEBT RISING

Only three of the 15 firms the outgoing cabinet pledged to privatise have been sold so far. Since Slovenia broke away from communist Yugoslavia in 1991, successive governments have largely opposed the sale of state assets.

Mramor said privatisation proceeds would help reduce Slovenia's public debt, which is forecast to rise sharply this year to at least 81 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 71.7 percent in 2013.

"It is my opinion that privatisation of those firms that have already been earmarked for sale has to continue, but it has to be well managed," he said.

He said privatisation beyond those 15 firms will take place once the incoming government adopts a privatisation strategy which will determine which state firms can be sold.

Mramor, who served as finance minister from 2002 to 2004, said Slovenia would have to work to cut the budget deficit, which soared last year after the government pumped 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) into its troubled banking sector.

Slovenia has promised the European Commission that it will cut the budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP in 2015 from some 4.2 percent seen this year.

Mramor, an economics professor, is due to be confirmed as finance minister on Thursday, when parliament is expected to vote in the cabinet of centre-left Prime Minister Miro Cerar. (1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Tom Heneghan)