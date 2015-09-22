LJUBLJANA, Sept 22 Stabilising Slovenia's finances after the bailout of its mainly state-owned banks in 2013 is the top domestic priority for the one-year-old government, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Tuesday, promising also to make his country more attractive to investors.

"The government's key task is to continue financial consolidation," Cerar told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit. "We also plan to free the economy of political pressures and further improve the business environment to raise employment and the well-being of people."

The economic downturn that followed the 2008 financial crisis ravaged Slovenia's export markets and drove up bad loans, climaxing in a recapitalisation to the tune of more than 3 billion euros to avert the collapse of its banks.

With the economy now recovering, Cerar's government plans to reduce the budget deficit to some 2.24 percent of output in 2016 from 2.9 percent this year, and balance the books by 2020.

On Monday, the government's macroeconomic institute said Slovenia's economy would expand by 2.7 percent this year, thanks mainly to export growth, after 3 percent in 2014, and by another 2.3 percent in 2016.

Yet unemployment remains stubbornly high at 12 percent, almost twice as high as it was before the global crisis set in.

Since Slovenia declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, successive governments have avoided selling off major state-owned companies, leaving the government still in control of about half the economy.

Cerar, who leads a centre-left coalition of three parties, said further privatisations were in the hands of the state-owned investment company Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is expected to decide in the coming months whether to try again to sell state-owned Telekom Slovenia after its privatisation collapsed last month.

But Cerar said key energy and infrastructure companies, such as port operator Luka Koper, would remain in state hands.

"I want the privatisation process to continue in a transparent manner," Cerar said, "but at the same time we have to make our business environment more attractive to foreign direct investment, which is one of our priorities." (Editing by Matt Robinson and Kevin Liffey)