LJUBLJANA Dec 22 Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last year, plans a deficit of 2.8 percent of GDP in 2015, down from a deficit of 4.3 percent seen this year, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Monday.

He said the country will in this way meet the European Commission's demands to bring the deficit below 3 percent of GDP next year. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Angus MacSwan)