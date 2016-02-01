(Updates with quote, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Feb 1 Slovenia, which narrowly
avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, plans to
cut further its budget deficit in 2016 and halt the growth of
public debt, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Monday.
The small ex-Yugoslav republic will also press on with
privatisation, introduce a tax reform to cut labour costs and
reduce red tape to attract more foreign investors, Cerar told a
news conference.
Cerar gave no figures for the expected budget deficit but
the government said in November it hoped to reduce it to 2.3
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016 from some 2.9
percent reached last year.
Public debt was estimated at 81.6 percent of GDP in 2015, up
from 80.9 percent a year before. Cerar gave no figure for 2016
but said: "We will not allow the rising trend of public debt to
continue."
Cerar also gave no details on planned privatisations but the
state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which
is coordinating the sales, said in December it would start the
sale of state stakes in about 30 companies this year.
Since winning its independence in 1991, Slovenia has been
reluctant to sell its biggest companies and banks, saying
privatisation would be against the national interest, so the
government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.
In 2013, when the previous government was struggling to
avoid an international bailout, it slated 15 firms for
privatisation, of which eight have been sold so far.
The biggest company that will be offered for sale this year
is Slovenia's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), one of
the lenders to receive a state capital injection in 2013 to
prevent it from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.
In that year the government had to pour more than 3 billion
euros into mostly state-owned local banks to avoid the collapse
of the banking system. In this way Slovenia also narrowly
escaped the need for an international bailout.
In exchange for the European Commission's approval of state
aid for banks in 2013, the government also committed to sell
most state banks in the coming years.
