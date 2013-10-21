LJUBLJANA Oct 21 The chairman of the group of
euro zone finance ministers said the bloc stands ready to
support Slovenia, but the country must not stray from the path
of fiscal reform, a newspaper reported.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, due to discuss reforms and the overhaul
of Slovenia's struggling banks with policymakers in Ljubljana
later on Monday, said the government's credibility was likely to
suffer if deficit and debt levels rose.
"For Slovenia it is very important that in retains access to
financial markets," he told daily Delo in an interview.
The visit will be Dijsselbloem's first to Slovenia which,
weighed down by some 7.9 billion euros ($10.8 billion) of bad
loans in the mostly state-owned banking sector, is struggling to
avoid becoming the next euro zone state to take an international
bailout.
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, declined
to speculate on whether Slovenia will need aid.
"We need to support Slovenia to continue its work. Any
speculation regarding a possible bailout does not help with
that," Dijsselbloem said.
The government says reforms including tax increases,
spending cuts and privatisations will help it avert a bailout.
"Banks themselves are responsible for the bank overhaul as
are their shareholders and investors. The second in line is the
government which can invest in bank capital," said Dijsselbloem.
"If it cannot do that alone, and only in those
circumstances, the ESM (European bailout fund) enters (the
equation)."
($1 = 0.7302 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by John Stonestreet)