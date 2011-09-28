NEW YORK, Sept 28 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday cut Slovenia's long-term sovereign foreign currency credit rating to AA-minus from AA citing a deteriorating banking system and the significant risk of a sovereign bailout.

In addition, the defeat of the government's flagship pension reforms in a June referendum signifies a setback for the long-term sustainability of the country's public finances, Fitch sovereign analyst Chris Pryce said in a statement.

Fitch's rating is now equal to the Aa3 rating from Moody's Investors Service. They both stand one notch below Standard & Poor's AA rating with a negative outlook.

"The negative rating action reflects Fitch's concerns about the level and upward trend in bank non-performing loans (NPLs), equal to 14.8 percent of gross customer loans at end-H111 (defined as loans past due by 90 days), the low level of specific loan reserves against them, and consequently the adequacy of the level of bank capital (the reported Tier 1 ratio for the sector was 10 percent at end-H111)," Fitch said.

The firm noted the country's largest bank NLB was subject to the European Union's bank stress tests this year and was "among the 16 European banks which only just had adequate capital to cope in a crisis (under the adverse scenario.)" For a full text of the report, click on [ID:nWNA9542] (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)