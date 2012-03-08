* Tax cuts planned
* Government plans to prohibit debt taking
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, March 8 A team from the
European Union will visit euro zone member Slovenia in April to
assess economic policy, following a visit by teams from the
European Central Bank (ECB) and Brussels this week, Finance
Minister Janez Sustersic said on Thursday.
The visits were scheduled after all of the major agencies
made cuts in Slovenia's credit rating, citing factors including
a deteriorating banking system, rising budget deficit and the
lack of reform to help the ailing economy.
"The visit of the EU mission next month will be a serious
survey of our economic policy ... which will end with
suggestions and proposals to us in line with the purpose of such
visits," Sustersic told a news conference.
He also said the government planned to cut profit and income
taxes in order to boost the economy which contracted by 0.2
percent in 2011 amid lower export demand and poor domestic
spending and could shrink further this year.
The government plans to change the constitution so as to
prohibit the taking on of new debt, he said, in line with EU
demands, except in the event of a natural catastrophy or severe
recession.
The new centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez
Jansa, which took office last month after a December snap
general election, has pledged to cut the budget deficit to some
3.5 percent this year from about 6 percent in 2011 and scrap it
by the end of 2015.
Slovenia's public debt soared to some 47.4 percent of GDP
last year, double the levels when it joined the euro in 2007.
The government and the Bank of Slovenia gave no details of
the two-day visit from the teams from the ECB and the EU, which
will end on Friday, but Sustersic said the teams, whose task is
to assess the health of Slovenia's financial sector, were
positive about the actions of the new government so far.
(Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Patrick Graham)