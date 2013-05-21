LJUBLJANA May 21 Slovenia plans to raise up to 1 billion euros from privatisation before 2014 to avert the need for an international bailout, the country's economic development minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

Slovenia's mainly state-controlled banking sector is choked by some 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in non-performing loans and the euro zone country has come under increasing pressure from financial markets from speculation it may follow Cyprus in seeking an EU/IMF bailout.

In an interview with Reuters, Stanko Stepisnik said the government could sell at least one state-owned bank and two other firms this year.

He forecast that Slovenia's economy, the most developed of the ex-Yugoslav republics, would shrink by up to 2.1 percent this year. He forecast a return to slight growth in 2014, contradicting European Commission expectations of further contraction next year.

Stepisnik said a newly established 'bad bank', which will take on some 3.3 billion euros in bad loans, would issue a state-guaranteed bond of about 1.1 billion euros in the autumn, while Slovenia would issue sovereign bonds again in the first quarter of 2014. ($1 = 0.7769 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson/Ruth Pitchford)