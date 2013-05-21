* Slovenia to sell one bank, two companies this year - minister

* Predicts return to growth in 2014

* Public sector wage cuts "not enough" - minister (Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, May 21 Slovenia is targeting up to 1 billion euros from the sale of state firms this year to help avert the need for an international bailout, the country's economic development minister said on Tuesday.

Slovenia's mainly state-controlled banking sector is choked by some 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in non-performing loans and the euro zone country has seen borrowing costs rise on speculation it may follow Cyprus in seeking an EU/IMF bailout.

In an interview with Reuters, Stanko Stepisnik said the government could sell at least one state-owned bank and two other firms this year.

The privatisations are part of a plan to shed 15 companies, though analysts say it could yet be undermined by friction within the ruling coalition over the merits of selling state assets, something the country has resisted for years.

Stepisnik forecast that Slovenia's economy, the most developed of the ex-Yugoslav republics, would shrink by up to 2.1 percent this year. He predicted a return to slight growth in 2014, contradicting European Commission expectations of a 0.1 percent contraction next year.

"I think we could get between 0.5 and 1 billion euros this year from privatisations," he said. "I think the reforms planned are sufficient that Slovenia will be able to solve its financial problems by itself."

Slovenia was a trailblazer for ex-Communist eastern Europe when it joined the euro zone in 2007 as the bloc's fastest growing economy.

But exports, which account for about 70 percent of national output, hit a wall with the onset of the global crisis.

A recession drove up bad loans and exposed a culture of poor corporate governance and political interference in bank lending in an economy some 50-percent controlled by the state.

BAD BANK

Shackled with the lion's share of some 7 billion euros in non-performing loans, Slovenia needs to recapitalise its three biggest state-run banks to the tune of 900 million euros in July.

It bought some time earlier this month when it issued two bonds with a joint value of $3.5 billion.

Stepisnik said the country would probably tap the market again in early 2014 before a 5-year 1.5 billion euro bond matures on April 2.

He said a newly established 'bad bank', which will take on some 3.3 billion euros in bad loans, would issue a state-guaranteed bond of about 1.1 billion euros in the autumn.

"We want to build on exports and on business and infrastructure investments," said Stepisnik, though he acknowledged that the plans could be derailed if the global crisis deepens once more.

He said domestic spending would continue falling for another two more years, after a 5.7-percent downturn in 2012.

Besides selling its second biggest bank, national airline and telecom provider, the government said last week it had agreed with trade unions on an average cut in public sector wages of 1.3 percent starting in June.

Stepisnik said this was "not enough" and that further cuts would probably have to be negotiated in 2014.

Slovenia's credit ratings have been gradually falling since the autumn of 2011 due to its teetering banks and the slow pace of reform.

Fitch ratings agency last week cut the country to Ba1 with a negative outlook. Moody's has Ljubljana at BBB+ while Standard & Poor's rates it at A-.

The country's budget deficit is expected to soar this year to 7.9 percent of gross domestic product, mainly on the capital needs of the banking sector. Stepisnik said he expected Slovenia to run a balanced budget by 2020.

($1 = 0.7769 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson/Ruth Pitchford)