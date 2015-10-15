LJUBLJANA Oct 15 Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, plans to raise its competitiveness by cutting red tape, reducing taxes on labour and increasing labour flexibility, the economy minister told Reuters on Thursday.

Zdravko Pocivalsek also said in an interview that the country will continue with privatisations "when that would benefit the company in question and the government".

He was unable to say when the government and its investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the privatisations, will decide on whether to restart the sale of telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia. The sale of the firm collapsed in August when the sole remaining bidder, British private equity fund Cinven, pulled out.

"Privatisation is important because Slovenia is among countries that have a relatively large percentage of companies in state ownership .. so we will continue with privatisation in a transparent way but not at any cost and not in a hurry."

Over the past few decades, Slovenia has been reluctant to sell off major state-owned companies including banks, insurers and energy firms. Consequently it still controls about 50 percent of the economy, with its stakes in various firms worth a total of about 11 billion euros.

Pocivalsek said the government expected companies in state ownership to increase their return on capital in the coming years to an average of 8 percent, up from some 1 to 3 percent at present, saying companies with low returns will have to be sold first.

The previous government slated 15 firms for privatisation in 2013, when the country was struggling to prevent the collapse of its banking system. Six have been sold so far.

Telekom is the largest of the firms slated for sale.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are also mostly state-owned, in order to prevent them from collapsing due to bad loans.

The country has since returned to growth, with the economy expanding by 3 percent in 2014. Pocivalsek said he was confident growth would continue in the years to come.

The government expects growth of 2.7 percent this year and another 2.3 percent in 2016 mainly due to higher exports.

Slovenia exports about 70 percent of its production, mostly to other states in the European Union, with Germany its main trading partner. Main exports consist of cars and car parts, pharmaceutical and household appliances.

Pocivalsek said he did not expect any major impact in Slovenia from the diesel emissions scandal engulfing Volkswagen , although a number of Slovenian firms supply car parts to the German company.

"I believe that we are so diversified regarding our exports with Germany that we will be able to adapt relatively quickly even if Volkswagen would have problems."

Pocivalsek said Slovenia hoped to attract more foreign investors in the coming years, particularly in the timber industry and tourism.

"We are open to foreign investors in all sectors but will in particular seek foreign investors in the wood sector, considering that two-thirds of Slovenia is covered by forests... and in tourism," he said. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)