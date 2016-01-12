* 2015 deficit seen below 3 pct of GDP

* Bank loans continue falling (Updates with quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 12 Risks of weakening demand for Slovenia's exports - the main driver of the country's economy - are on the rise, the Bank of Slovenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Geopolitical frictions in the Near East are growing further ... while forecasts for global economic growth are worsening," the bank said in a statement after a board meeting.

It said, however, that growth forecast for Slovenia's main trading partners had not decreased significantly at the end of 2015 while business sentiment in the euro zone, of which Slovenia is a member, remains stable.

It added the exchange rate of the euro is helping towards better competitiveness for euro zone exporters.

Slovenia exports most of its production to other European Union states with its main exports consisting of cars, car parts, pharmaceutical products and household appliances.

The bank also said preliminary estimates indicate that the country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, managed in 2015 to reduce its budget deficit to below 3 percent of GDP in line with demands of the European Commission. The 2014 deficit reached 4.9 percent of GDP.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans - but it narrowly avoid a bailout as a result.

Also on Tuesday, the government's macroeconomic institute UMAR said bank loans continue falling with total amount of loans down by 8.8 percent year-on-year at the end of November.

It said that while total loans to companies and non-financial institutions were down by 16.2 percent year-on-year, loans to households increased by 0.7 percent, mainly on account of an increase in loans for real estate purchases.

The central bank did not change its October forecast, which sees Slovenia's economy expanding by 1.9 percent in 2016 from some 2.6 percent in 2015. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)