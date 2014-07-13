LJUBLJANA, July 13 Centre-left political novice Miro Cerar led his party to victory in a parliamentary election in Slovenia on Sunday, according to results of an exit poll, leaving him seeking partners to share the quest of fixing the country's finances.

The exit poll by POP TV, published as voting ended at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), gave Cerar's SMC party 36.9 percent, ahead of the centre-right SDS on 19.2 percent and the Desus pensioners' party on 9.7 percent. Official results were due later in the evening. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Writing by Matt Robinson)